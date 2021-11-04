Get ready for summer dishes with spicy Alfredo pasta & jerk chicken skewers

Chef Natasha Ford walks us through how to make the sauce, "rasta pasta" and jerk chicken skewers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chef Natasha Ford will have you ready for a summer night with these receipes.

Start with a homemade alredo sauce, add it to your own spicy dish known as "rasta pasta" and finally top with jerk chicken skewers.

Watch the attached videos and see the recipes below and get cooking!

For more recipes from Chef Natasha, check out her website.

Classic Alfredo Pasta Sauce

5 Servings

Ingredients

1/4 cup butter

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 ounces cream cheese

½ teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

Procedure

In a medium saucepan add butter, heavy whipping cream, and cream cheese. Cook over medium heat and whisk until melted.

Add the minced garlic, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Continue to whisk until smooth. Add the grated parmesan cheese.

Bring to a simmer and continue to cook for about 3-5 minutes or until it starts to thicken. Toss it with your favorite pasta!

Jerk Chicken Skewers

Yields 4-6 skewers

Ingredients

2 lbs boneless skinless chicken thigh or breast (about 1 1/4 lb), cut into 1-inch cubes

1 tbsp jerk seasoning (wet)

8 small baby bella mushrooms- marinate with a drizzle of olive oil, salt and pepper

8 cherry or grape tomatoes

1 medium red onion cut into 10 wedges

1 tbsp of all-purpose seasoning (old bay/adobo)

¼ cup olive oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

Procedure

Preheat Oven to 350-375 degrees In a bowl mix the jerk seasoning, all purpose and olive oil Clean and add vegetables to a bowl Dice the chicken and add it to a separate bowl Drizzle half the seasoning on the chicken and vegetables and mix well Soak Skewers in water if using on a grill to prevent burning Cover dish or seal bag; refrigerate about an 1 hour to marinate. Heat gas or charcoal grill. Drain chicken; discard marinade. On each skewer, thread chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes and onion alternately, leaving space between each piece. Grill the kebobs until the marks on the chicken and vegetables Place kabobs on cookie sheet or on a rack and let it cook for about 20 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink in center and vegetables are tender. Then cover loosely with foil for five more minutes

Rasta Pasta

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

2 cups penne pasta

1 tbsp olive oil

1 small onion small diced

1 large garlic clove minced

2 bell peppers, red and green thinly sliced

Homemade Alfredo sauce 14 oz

1 cups grated mozzarella cheese

1/2 cups milk

1 heaping tsp jerk seasoning

Procedure