Get ready for summer dishes with spicy Alfredo pasta & jerk chicken skewers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chef Natasha Ford will have you ready for a summer night with these receipes.
Start with a homemade alredo sauce, add it to your own spicy dish known as "rasta pasta" and finally top with jerk chicken skewers.
Classic Alfredo Pasta Sauce
5 Servings
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 ounces cream cheese
- ½ teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
Procedure
In a medium saucepan add butter, heavy whipping cream, and cream cheese. Cook over medium heat and whisk until melted.
Add the minced garlic, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Continue to whisk until smooth. Add the grated parmesan cheese.
Bring to a simmer and continue to cook for about 3-5 minutes or until it starts to thicken. Toss it with your favorite pasta!
Jerk Chicken Skewers
Yields 4-6 skewers
Ingredients
- 2 lbs boneless skinless chicken thigh or breast (about 1 1/4 lb), cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 tbsp jerk seasoning (wet)
- 8 small baby bella mushrooms- marinate with a drizzle of olive oil, salt and pepper
- 8 cherry or grape tomatoes
- 1 medium red onion cut into 10 wedges
- 1 tbsp of all-purpose seasoning (old bay/adobo)
- ¼ cup olive oil
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Procedure
- Preheat Oven to 350-375 degrees
- In a bowl mix the jerk seasoning, all purpose and olive oil
- Clean and add vegetables to a bowl
- Dice the chicken and add it to a separate bowl
- Drizzle half the seasoning on the chicken and vegetables and mix well
- Soak Skewers in water if using on a grill to prevent burning
- Cover dish or seal bag; refrigerate about an 1 hour to marinate.
- Heat gas or charcoal grill. Drain chicken; discard marinade.
- On each skewer, thread chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes and onion alternately, leaving space between each piece.
- Grill the kebobs until the marks on the chicken and vegetables
- Place kabobs on cookie sheet or on a rack and let it cook for about 20 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink in center and vegetables are tender.
- Then cover loosely with foil for five more minutes
Rasta Pasta
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
- 2 cups penne pasta
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 small onion small diced
- 1 large garlic clove minced
- 2 bell peppers, red and green thinly sliced
- Homemade Alfredo sauce 14 oz
- 1 cups grated mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 cups milk
- 1 heaping tsp jerk seasoning
Procedure
- Boil pasta as instructed on the box and strain (no more than 10 minutes) until it is al dente
- In a medium pot heat oil on medium heat, add onions and garlic and stir until it is translucent
- Next stir in the jerk seasoning and stir for about 2 mins ensuring that onions are coated
- Then stir in the bell peppers until they are soft then mix in the milk. Pay close attention that it does not burn.
- Then add the alfredo sauce and the mozzarella cheese. Mix the ingredients well and ensure the cheese melts smoothly and there are no clumps.
- With the stove on low add the pasta and mix well.
- The sauce should be nape on the back of a spoon.
- Remove from the heat and serve with the Jerk Chicken Skewers on top