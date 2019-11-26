GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Celebrate the holiday season by making a new Christmas tradition and escaping to check out these lavish holiday light displays!

Here’s a list of events happening in North Carolina from now until Christmas that will add some magic to the holiday season!

Thanks to Visit North Carolina for sharing these special Christmas events!

SPEEDWAY CHRISTMAS

Friday, November 22, 2019 - Sunday, January 5, 2020 6:00 PM 10:00 PM

It’s one of America’s largest holiday light shows, Speedway Christmas in Concord. It features more than 3.5 million lights over a 3.75-mile course. Make sure you stop by the Christmas Village which includes Bethlehem Village, animals, games and activities in Santa’s Workshop, plus a lot more!

TWEETSIE CHRISTMAS

Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 22-Dec. 28, 2019, Blowing Rock

Celebrate the holiday season as Tweetsie Railroad transforms into a winter wonderland! It includes a nighttime train ride among thousands of holiday lights, meet Santa in his Gingerbread House, play in a snowglobes, enjoy a live Christmas show, and more!

Tickets are for a specific date and train ride time. A limited number of guests are admitted nightly, so advance tickets are strongly recommended. Adults: $44, Children (age 3-12): $38, Children 2 and under: Free.

WINTERFEST CAROWINDS

Select nights Nov. 24-Dec. 31, 2019, Charlotte

Carowinds transforms into WinterFest with more than 5 million lights, a 70-foot tree, lavish displays, live shows and strolling performers and lots more. Plus, the theme park is introducing a new experience with its Wonderland Parade featuring extravagant floats, a special appearance from Santa and much more.

CHRISTMAS AT BILTMORE

Nov. 1, 2019-Jan. 5, 2020, Asheville

Christmas is about to get even more spectacular! Celebrate the holiday season at Biltmore in Asheville! The larger-than-life tradition involves more than 50 decorated Christmas trees; hundreds of wreaths, bows and poinsettias; thousands of lights; and more than 25,000 ornaments. The grandeur reaches a crescendo in the 7-story-high Banquet Hall, where books, dolls and other toys hang from a 35-foot Fraser fir. Catch the glow of the 250-room mansion by candlelight through Jan. 5.

THE POLAR EXPRESS

Nov. 8-Dec. 31, 2019, Bryson City

Take a train ride in the Great Smoky Mountains while enjoying The Polar Express in Bryson City, NC. The read-along ride features Chris Van Allsburg’s 1985 book, clips from the movie soundtrack, warm cocoa and a treat as the train of pajama-clad children clacks to the North Pole, where Santa awaits with a gift. Christmas carols will be sung as they return back to the Bryson City Depot.

WINTERLIGHTS

Nov. 22, 2019-Jan. 4, 2020, Asheville

While in Asheville, experience this 3-acre nightly walking tour of the arboretum's nationally-known gardens, including its Quilt Garden and Bonsai Exhibition Garden. In addition to the lighted exhibits and landscapes, free crafts, interactive games, and a model train exhibit, animated displays are also programmed to illuminate to the sounds of holiday music.

DILLSBORO LIGHTS & LUMINARIES

Dec. 6-7 and 13-14, 2019

Dillsboro glows with thousands of luminaries and twinkling lights adorning every business. The stores serve goodies, Santa sets up shop, and the streets fill up with music, entertainment and Christmas cheer. Cozy up in a horse and buggy ride – they're available each night.

COUNTRY CHRISTMAS TRAIN

Nov. 29-30; Dec. 1, 6-9, 12-15, 19-23, 26-27, 2019, Denton

This is one magical place during the Christmas season! Enjoy hundreds of light displays at Denton Farm Park, a nativity movie, a train ride, and sing carols! You can also explore the service station, gingerbread house, general store, doll museum, arts and crafts exhibits and, of course, see Santa.

CHRISTMAS TOWN USA

Dec. 2-26, 2019

McAdenville in North Carolina just west of Charlotte is known as Christmas Town USA! The town features hundreds of Christmas trees on display. You’ll enjoy a two-mile route around a lake. It’s a very slow ride on the weekends.

Special events include the annual Christmas Town 5K on Nov. 30 and the Christmas Town Festival on Dec. 12.

NORTH CAROLINA HOLIDAY FLOTILLA

Nov. 29-30, 2019, Wrightsville Beach

Wilmington and other nearby beaches launch the holiday season with a boat parade on the Intracoastal Waterway. It features more than two dozen boats on display. The event includes a tree lightning, an all-day festival and fireworks.

ISLAND OF LIGHTS

Nov 29-Dec. 31, 2019, Kure Beach

The events kicks-off with “Lighting at the Lake,” featuring holiday light displays, musical entertainment, free refreshments and a visit from Santa. Other events include the Christmas parade Dec. 6, a holiday tour of homes and a New Year’s Eve celebration.

SANTA ON THE CHIMNEY

Dec. 7 and 14, 2019, Chimney Rock State Park

Santa is living on the edge in this venturous climb at Chimney Rock State Park. You can see Santa rappelling down the 315-foot granite monolith shaped like a chimney. The event also includes a meet and greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live music, hot cocoa, kid’s activities and more!

POLAR EXPRESS TRAIN RIDE

Nov. 15-17, 22-24, 29-30; Dec. 1, 6-8, 12-22, 2019, Spencer

This holiday favorite comes to life as you and your family take a ride on The Polar Express at the N.C. Transportation Museum. It includes singing, dancing, a reading of the book, hot chocolate and cookies, and a visit from Santa. Passengers are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the train ride.

NORTH CAROLINA CHINESE LANTERN FESTIVAL

Nov. 22, 2019-Jan. 12, 2020, Cary

The Chinese Lantern Festival in Cary features more than 20 new displays. Each one comprising hundreds of parts and thousands of LED lights.

