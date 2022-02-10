It's a girl! WFMY's Meghann Mollerus welcomes second child

Good Morning Show co-anchor Meghann Mollerus is overjoyed to introduce her daughter, Elizabeth Hadley, born February 7.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Oh, baby! The WFMY News 2 family is thrilled to announce the arrival of a new addition.

Good Morning Show anchor Meghann Mollerus and her husband, Trevor, welcomed their daughter, Elizabeth Hadley, on February 7, 2022.

The precious bundle arrived just after sunrise (she’s used to her mom’s early work schedule). She weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces.

Elizabeth is the couple’s second child. Her two-year-old big brother, Christian, absolutely adores his ‘sissy.’

Everyone is doing well and adjusting to life as a family of four (plus cat brother, Milo). Meghann looks forward to being back on the air with her Good Morning Show team and viewers after maternity leave.