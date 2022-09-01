Meet Bhodi: 2 The Rescue

Let’s get Bhodi adopted!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Bhodi! He is a one-year-old 60 lb. boy with a heart of gold! Bhodi may look like a grown-up guy, but he still has a lot of puppy behavior. Bhodi loves to play with other dogs and toys. The Triad Golden Retriever Rescue said he is a quick learner and has grown since being in their care.

They said Bhodi has transitioned from being an outside dog with zero manners, training, afraid to walk on wood or tile floors, and petrified to climbing stairs to a sweet boy with great leash skills. His TGRR trainer thinks he might have the potential to become a therapy dog!

Bhodi needs to be adopted by someone who will actively continue his training to help keep him on track. He would also do best in a home with lots of cuddle time and possibly other dogs and cats.