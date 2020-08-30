Coronavirus money update: Stimulus checks round 2, unemployment benefits, and $900 next week

It can be confusing to keep up with the latest coronavirus financial relief information, so WFMY News 2 has compiled the latest in North Carolina.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — It can be confusing to keep up with the latest coronavirus financial relief information, so WFMY News 2 has compiled the very latest updates on another possible stimulus check, state unemployment insurance, rental and utility assistance, and federal unemployment relief in North Carolina.

Unemployed North Carolinians to receive up to $900 as soon as next week

People who are unemployed and eligible will receive an additional $300 per week from the Lost Wages Assistance program through FEMA.

The first batch of money will be $900, totaled retroactively $300 each for the weeks ending Aug. 1, Aug. 8, and Aug. 15, 2020.

To be eligible, your unemployment benefit amount must have been at least $100 a week, and you must be out of work due to COVID-19, according to NCDES.

On Wednesday Aug. 26, NC Governor Roy Cooper said FEMA and the U.S. Department of Labor are working to get the $900 payment out by “sometime next week.”

"You do not have to file a separate claim or application for Lost Wages Assistance. However, you may need to self-certify whether you are unemployed due to COVID-19 for DES to determine your eligibility for LWA," according to the NCDES site.

The additional federal unemployment money was enacted in an executive order by President Trump on Aug. 8, after plans for another stimulus check reached a standstill.

While the end date is unclear, the extra money for unemployed people will keep coming each week as long as FEMA funds are available, with the program lasting a maximum through the end of 2020.

NC unemployment benefits: Republicans and Democrats want an increase, but disagree on amount

NC Republicans want to raise state unemployment insurance benefits by $50, while Democratic Governor Roy Cooper want to increase the maximum payout by $150.

Lawmakers return to Raleigh next Wednesday, where they are expected to make a decision.

North Carolina’s state unemployment benefits currently are capped at $350 per week for 12 weeks. Recall that the additional $600 for unemployed people through the federal CARES Act expired on July 31.

On Friday, NC Republicans at the General Assembly stated their plan to raise state unemployment benefits by $50, with the money coming from remaining federal coronavirus relief funds.

On the other hand, NC Governor Roy Cooper reiterated on Wednesday he proposed increasing the maximum unemployment benefit to $500 a week, and extend the duration from 12 to 24 weeks.

North Carolina still has about $900 million of the CARES act remaining to allocate of the original $3.5 billion.

Relief money for NC rent and utility bills

On Tuesday last week, Governor Cooper announced $175 million to help people behind on rent or utility payments.

The money will be distributed to local community agencies, who will then pay out to families with bills.

Applications for the relief money will be available once the program launches "in the coming weeks."

Stimulus check round 2? Unlikely to happen soon.

An additional stimulus check for Americans is unlikely to happen anytime soon, as Republicans and Democrats in Washington D.C. have not been able to reach an agreement on the larger bill the checks are included in.

Congress is on recess until Labor Day. Last week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that stimulus talks have reached a “stalemate.”

Both Republicans and Democrats included another $1,200 direct payment to Americans in their respective relief bills.

But since the Democrats proposed their $3 trillion “HEROES Act” and Republicans set forth their $1 trillion “HEALS Act”, both sides have been unable to agree on a total dollar amount in the middle. Hence the second $1,200 stimulus check, included in both bills, remains just an idea.

