' At GTCC I'm set for life' | Guilford Technical Community College program prepares students for HondaJet jobs

HondaJet is expanding PTI facility, creating 280 new jobs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Growth in Greensboro is soaring thanks to another business expansion.

Honda Jet is adding to its operations at PTI airport in Greensboro.



Tuesday it was announced the company will start developing and producing a new longer-range version of its light aircraft.

The company said it'll invest more than $55 million and create 280 jobs.



Guilford Technical Community College aviation program director Tony Tucker is preparing students for jobs with HondaJet.

He’s done so in partnership with the company since 2008.

More than 500 graduates have gone on to work for HondaJet and HAECO America's aerospace company.

Stephen Foster graduated from GTCC's aircraft manufacturers' quick careers program in 2021.

“It gave me the essential tools needed, ” Foster said. “ You can't just step in an aircraft facility. There’s zero room for error it's technically life or death. “

After a short 15-week course he landed a job with HAECO.

Stephen is now furthering his education through a more advanced program at GTCC.

“The Triad area is up there with aviation when you look at jobs that will set you up for the future you look at aviation it's not going anywhere anytime soon,” Foster said.

With this most recent expansion, GTCC will train folks on how to build the Hondajet 2600.

This new aircraft can seat up to 11 people and will be the world's first light jet to take non-stop flights across the U.S.

“GTCC is investing in a building at the Cameron Center we’re looking to expand anticipating all the training needed for our partners and potential new partners coming to the area as well," Tucker said.



Tucker said HondaJet has had a hard time finding folks with the skills needed to build aircraft, but GTCC has proven they can meet the need.

"At the end of each course we have we invite honda jet to test our students and they meet that requirement with the testing," Tucker said.

Tuesday Greensboro City Council unanimously approved $420,000 in investments on top of about $4 million from the state.

The new positions will pay an average of $88,000 a year, which is $30,000 higher than the county's average.

“It’s an asset it would be able to feed my family you now for years and years to come,” Foster said.

Foster said the expansion is a motivation to set his family up for success.

"With that APM certification that started here at GTCC, I'm set for life." Foster said.

GTCC’s aviation program begins on August 28.