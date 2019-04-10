GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An Amazon spokesperson confirmed Friday afternoon that the Amazon site coming to Colfax, NC, will be a delivery station, where packages are loaded onto vehicles for delivery.

The Colfax Amazon site is in addition to the larger Amazon fulfillment center in Kernersville.

Amazon told WFMY News 2 that the delivery station in Colfax will bring hundreds of part-time jobs. The company has been hiring, but a spokesperson did not have specific details on how many positions are still available.

The delivery station will be located on National Service Road, right off of Interstate 40 near the exit for Piedmont Triad International Airport.