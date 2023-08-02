Archdale Bar-B-Que reopens one year after closing its doors

Co-owner, John McPherson, said the decision came after talking with family.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Archdale Bar-B-Que reopened Monday after closing its doors a year ago, according to co-owner, John McPherson.

McPherson said the decision to close the restaurant last year was not made lightly, but talking to his family made the decision to reopen easy.

They hosted a job fair on July 8 where there were 42 applicants and 20 of them were hired. Now, the team is fully staffed.

Before closing last year, Archdale Bar-B-Que was the place to be after sporting events at Trinity and Wheatmore High School. From their tenderloin biscuits to their BBQ, they created a name for themselves and became a favorite of many.

After dealing with the pandemic, inflation, and a worker shortage, the father-daughter duo, John and Jennifer McPherson, made the tough decision to close in 2022.

The duo has been running this business for over 20 years.

