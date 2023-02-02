Got a door hanger? Leave out some food!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of year again! Each year, the Boy Scouts of America celebrates its anniversary in February by giving back to the community through the Scouting for Food campaign.
A study by Feeding America says over 1.6 million North Carolinians, or 18.2 percent of the state's population, are "food-insecure.” That means they at times lack access for enough food for all household members. Second Harvest Food Bank says 75% of North Carolina food bank clients had to decide between buying food and paying rent.
Grow Our Kids says North Carolina has one the highest percentages (24.6%) in the United States of children under 18 years of age who are food insecure on a regular basis.
So to do their part, Scouts from the eight counties of the Old North State Council (Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Person, Randolph, Rockingham) will hit the streets on February 4, 2023. They will distribute door hangers asking residents to prepare one or more bags of non-perishable food and place them on their porch or driveway the following Saturday, February 11th for the Scouts to pick up. Scouts will then deliver the collected items to food pantries, churches, and other locations around the Council Area.
Each year, the Old North State Council collects between 45,000 and 55,000 pounds of food for those in need.
If you put food out and it doesn't get picked up, you can call the Old North State Council at (336) 378-9166.
If you would like to participate, but don't receive a door hanger, take your donations to any of the following locations on Saturday, Feb. 11 between the hours of 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Let the organization know you have a donation for Scouting for Food.
Alamance County
- Allied Churches, 206 N. Fisher St., Burlington, NC 27217
- Harvest Baptist Church, 3741 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
- Mebane Presbyterian, 402 S. 5th St., Mebane, NC 27302
- S.A.F.E., 5950 Hwy 87 S., Graham, NC 27253
- Salvation Army, 812 Anthony St., Burlington, NC 27215
Davidson County
- Pastor’s Pantry, 307 N. State Street, Lexington, NC 27293
Davie County
- Storehouse for Jesus, 675 E. Lexington Road, Mocksville, NC 27028 *Closed on Saturdays. Donations accepted Monday Feb. 13
Guilford County
- D-Up Inc., 613 Washington St., High Point, NC 27260
- Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27406
- Love In Need, Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church, 4736 Mount Gilead Church Road, Trinity, NC 27370
Randolph County
- Community Outreach of Archdale and Trinity, 10607 U.S. 311, Archdale, NC 27263