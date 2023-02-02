Got a door hanger? Leave out some food!

Don't be surprised when a hanger shows up on your doorknob! It's just the Boy Scouts letting you know they're Scouting for Food!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of year again! Each year, the Boy Scouts of America celebrates its anniversary in February by giving back to the community through the Scouting for Food campaign.

A study by Feeding America says over 1.6 million North Carolinians, or 18.2 percent of the state's population, are "food-insecure.” That means they at times lack access for enough food for all household members. Second Harvest Food Bank says 75% of North Carolina food bank clients had to decide between buying food and paying rent.

Grow Our Kids says North Carolina has one the highest percentages (24.6%) in the United States of children under 18 years of age who are food insecure on a regular basis.

So to do their part, Scouts from the eight counties of the Old North State Council (Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Person, Randolph, Rockingham) will hit the streets on February 4, 2023. They will distribute door hangers asking residents to prepare one or more bags of non-perishable food and place them on their porch or driveway the following Saturday, February 11th for the Scouts to pick up. Scouts will then deliver the collected items to food pantries, churches, and other locations around the Council Area.

Each year, the Old North State Council collects between 45,000 and 55,000 pounds of food for those in need.

If you put food out and it doesn't get picked up, you can call the Old North State Council at (336) 378-9166.

If you would like to participate, but don't receive a door hanger, take your donations to any of the following locations on Saturday, Feb. 11 between the hours of 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Let the organization know you have a donation for Scouting for Food.

Alamance County

Allied Churches, 206 N. Fisher St., Burlington, NC 27217

Harvest Baptist Church, 3741 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215

Mebane Presbyterian, 402 S. 5th St., Mebane, NC 27302

S.A.F.E., 5950 Hwy 87 S., Graham, NC 27253

Salvation Army, 812 Anthony St., Burlington, NC 27215

Davidson County

Pastor’s Pantry, 307 N. State Street, Lexington, NC 27293

Davie County

Storehouse for Jesus, 675 E. Lexington Road, Mocksville, NC 27028 *Closed on Saturdays. Donations accepted Monday Feb. 13

Guilford County

D-Up Inc., 613 Washington St., High Point, NC 27260

Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27406

Love In Need, Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church, 4736 Mount Gilead Church Road, Trinity, NC 27370

Randolph County