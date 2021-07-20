Help make Tanya's 2 wishes come true!

WFMY News 2's Tanya Rivera turns 50 this month! She has 2 wishes and needs your help to make them come true!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's Tanya Rivera turns 50 in July! That's a milestone birthday so she gets to make 2 wishes! She's not keeping those wishes a secret, and she needs you to help make those wishes come true.

Wish #1 - Help Others

Wish #2 - Spread Joy

Here's how you can join in to make those wishes come true. WFMY News 2 is hosting an all-day food drive to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC.

The goal is to collect enough food to feed 50,000 people. We can reach that goal with both food and monetary donations. You can bring a donation out to the Harris Teeter at Greensboro's Friendly Shopping Center from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20. You can also donate money online via a special link that will be activated as we get closer to the event.

In order to grant her second wish of spreading joy, anyone who comes out to the event that day, whether they donate food or not, will be able to spin the WFMY News 2 wheel and walk away with a prize!* (*Prizes available while supplies last)

Businesses contributing prizes (in alphabetical order):

All Pets Considered

Ben & Jerry's

Burlington Sock Puppets

Carolina Theatre

Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecakes by Alex

Chick Fil A

Dame's Chicken and Waffles

Fat Tuesday

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Harris Teeter

International Civil Rights Center and Museum

Pelicans SnoBalls

Regal Cinemas

Scoop Zone

Second Harvest Food Bank

Sephora

Shoe Market

Something Barowed

WFMY News 2

Winston-Salem Disco Turkeys

We hope to see you there!

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

6:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Harris Teeter

The Shops at Friendly Center

3330 W. Friendly Ave,