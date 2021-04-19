Instead of having to travel all the way to Winston-Salem, partnering organizations can come to the new distribution site in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Second Harvest Food bank of Northwest North Carolina has been trying to put an end to food insecurity in our area for decades now. Their main distribution center is in Winston-Salem.

But today they opened a second distribution center right here in Greensboro.

Second Harvest Food Banks' newest distribution center is in the heart of East Greensboro.

Although community members are not allowed to physically shop in this location, it's designed to help over the hundreds food assistance programs Second Harvest has partnered with in Guilford, Alamance, Randolph, Rockingham, and Caswell counties.

Eric Aft is Second Harvest Food Bank's CEO. He says not only are they excited to be part of the East Greensboro community, but also being able to bring education to the area as well.