Robyn Wesselman has many roles at Mt. Tabor High School, one is food pantry organizer. She says they need more families to sign up for assistance.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The community at Mt. Tabor High School has come together to meet an on-going need in our area.

Robyn Wesselman wears many hats at Mt. Tabor High school.

Physical Education Teacher, coach, and now Food Pantry organizer.

Although the pantry has been operating for close to three years, Coach Wesselman thinks this program is ready to take off.

When I spoke with Wesselman she was excited about what this pantry could lead to "I would like for this to be spread across the Winston Salem Forsyth County School system. I think we've been operating it, and we can duplicate it in other places".

Robyn Wesselman and her colleagues got this idea after visiting the Reynolds High School Food Pantry a few years back. The group quickly realized their students and their students' families could use a program similar to that.

Each family gets 25 pounds of food, and household supplies every two weeks, by delivery only. While recipients don't have to have Mt. Tabor ties, they must live in the district to be eligible.

Also to receive a donation, you must fill out this form. On this form, you can select what your need is whether it's food, clothing, household items, or a combination of the three. According to Wesselman it is the schools duty to make sure their students have the basics to be successful.

"We've got to take care of their basic needs. And even now and the last year during the pandemic it's become even worse."

The Mt Tabor community is looking to feed more families.