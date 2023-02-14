Triad man teaching hosting drone classes for low income families

David Small is sharing his expertise on drones with young students across the globe.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man is sharing his drone expertise with young students here in Guilford County and across the globe, and Tuesday we spoke with David Small before he embarks on his next adventure.

After spending the early part of his professional career as a DJ, Greensboro's David Small realized he needed a transition, so he picked up a drone, and fell in love on the first flight.

The world continues to shift toward Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math related professions. David Small is using his resources to educate the youth of Guilford County.

"We've done camps at Page High School with their film program with Ms. Simms. We've been to Andrews where they have the aviation program, and we're corporate partners with Western Guilford and their Transportation logistics department. So being able to showcase, especially to our high school students that this is a real career path, the average salary for a drone pilot can be very lucrative", Small went on to say.

Not only Does David Small and his production team teach kids here in Guilford County about video production and drone piloting.

They've taken their lessons worldwide.

"We were able to partner with the Belizian gov't. As the minister of youth services, we went to Belize for two months. Actually working with high school and junior college students working on film and media production as a whole", Small told us.