As the anticipation builds for Wet N Wild to get its gates open for the first time since 2019, there is a huge need for new team members.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As temperatures rise and we get closer to summer, one Greensboro business is looking to hire seasonal staff, ages 16 and up.

What's nice about the openings this year, the hourly positions are seeing a healthy hourly pay increase.

So much so, they've added a nice boost to the hourly wages they're offering. Wet n' Wild increased all pay for hourly positions by 2 dollars and 50 cents.

I spoke with Kaylah Macauley who's the Director of Marketing and Sales for Wet n' Wild. According to Macauley they are looking to hire a lot of employees very quickly. "In terms of employees we are still looking to hire close to 100 positions. Mostly lifeguards but also in food and beverage as well."

Macauley went on to mention that even if you have zero lifeguard experience, the team at Wet n Wild will get you trained and certified before gates open on May 29th.

Macauley also mentioned how this was the largest pay increase in the parks history. Now all hourly team members with be earning between 11 and 13 dollars per hour.

According to Macauley they have added a bonus incentive for all new hires as well. Each new team member for the 2021 season will receive 4 season passes to the park for them to use or distribute as they please.