1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on E. Devonshire St. in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot dead and another man was injured in Winston-Salem early Saturday morning, according to police.
The Winston-Salem Police Department said they got a report about a shooting around 2:22 a.m. to the 800 block of East Devonshire Street.
When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Jeffery Quiterio of Winston-Salem dead at the scene and 20-year-old Ariel Santa Maria Vargas suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said Vargas was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.
This shooting took place not too far from where police said 29-year-old Andres Martinez Vargas was shot to death the same morning. We are not sure if these stories are connected.
The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation.
They do not believe this is a random act.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.
