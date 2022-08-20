1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on E. Devonshire St. in Winston-Salem

When officers arrived, they found Jeffery Quiterio, 19, of Winston-Salem dead at the scene and Ariel Santa Maria Vargas, 20, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot dead and another man was injured in Winston-Salem early Saturday morning, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they got a report about a shooting around 2:22 a.m. to the 800 block of East Devonshire Street.

When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Jeffery Quiterio of Winston-Salem dead at the scene and 20-year-old Ariel Santa Maria Vargas suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said Vargas was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

This shooting took place not too far from where police said 29-year-old Andres Martinez Vargas was shot to death the same morning. We are not sure if these stories are connected.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation.

They do not believe this is a random act.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.