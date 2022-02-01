14-year-old shooting death sparks homicide investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 14-year-old is dead after being shot early Tuesday morning in Greensboro, according to police reports.
Greensboro police said they got a call about a shooting on McPherson Street around 12:21 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Jakaylen Chambers suffering from a gunshot wound. Chambers was taken to a hospital to be treated for critical injuries. Chambers has since died from the injuries, and the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
There is no word on a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.