14-year-old shooting death sparks homicide investigation

Greensboro police say they found Jakaylen Chambers suffering from a gunshot wound on Tuesday.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 14-year-old is dead after being shot early Tuesday morning in Greensboro, according to police reports. 

Greensboro police said they got a call about a shooting on McPherson Street around 12:21 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Jakaylen Chambers suffering from a gunshot wound. Chambers was taken to a hospital to be treated for critical injuries. Chambers has since died from the injuries, and the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. 

There is no word on a suspect. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

