Winston-Salem man dies after being shot early Sunday morning on Bacon Street

Detectives said they believed Jose Marin shot and killed Luis Javier after an argument over a female friend.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was shot on Bacon Street in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, according to police reports.

Winston-Salem police received a call about a shooting around 3:11 a.m. When police got there, they found Luis Javier, 29, suffering from a bullet wound. Javier was considered dead on the scene, according to Forsyth County EMS.

Investigators said Javier and Jose Marin, 42, became involved in an argument over a female friend. Detectives then said Marin shot Javier on Bacon Street and a family member of Javier restrained Marin until police arrived on the scene.

Officers arrested Marin, and he is currently at the Forsyth County Jail under no bond. Marin is facing a murder charge in connection with this shooting.

No other details will be released at this time.