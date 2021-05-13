14-year-old shot after fight started at Cookout in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 14-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound after a fight that started at a Cookout restaurant in Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem police say it started at the location at 3101 Peters Creek Parkway Thursday at 3:17 a.m.
Officers say following the fight, the suspect followed the victim's vehicle to the 1200 block of Silas Creek Parkway where he fired into the vehicle.
The 14-year-old victim was seated in the back seat when the shots were fired. That teenager was treated at a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury.
Two other teens were in the car at the time of the shooting but were not hit.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.
Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem" on Facebook. Citizens can also text tips, photos and/or videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department Text-A-Tip line at (336) 276-1717.