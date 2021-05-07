17-year-old's body found near high school; 3 teens charged with first-degree murder

The boy's body was found on the property of the Armfield Civic Center, directly across from East Surry High School.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Three teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder after a 17-year-old boy was found shot to death near East Surry High School, according to a release from the Surry County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said on Thursday afternoon lawn care workers found a body on the property of the Armfield Civic Center, located directly across from the high school.

Law enforcement officials were called to the scene, where they found a boy dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined the death as a homicide.

Detectives took into custody a 16-year-old girl and two 17-year-old boys for their direct involvement in the shooting death. They have all been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. They were turned over to the custody of the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said, “Incidents involving young adults and children weigh heavily on all first responders involved, especially the ones who had direct contact. Please keep the first responders of this incident, as well as the families of these four individuals, in your thoughts and prayers.”

Because of the ages of the suspects and victim, officials aren't releasing their names at this time.