15-year-old facing involuntary manslaughter in shooting of 19-year-old in Elon

A 15-year-old is facing involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Alamance County.
The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. they discovered Colby Dillon Bradley dead while responding to the shooting call on Altamahaw Church Street in Elon.
The Sheriff’s Office said the 15-year-old accidentally shot Bradley.
The teen was checking the bolt-action rifle and believed it was clear, but when Bradley walked into the room and grabbed the rifle, the teen tried to pull it away and the gun fired.
The District Attorney said the teen will be charged with involuntary manslaughter.