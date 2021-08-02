15-year-old facing involuntary manslaughter in shooting of 19-year-old in Elon

The Sheriff’s Office said the 15-year-old accidentally shot Colby Dillon Bradley.

A 15-year-old is facing involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Alamance County.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. they discovered Colby Dillon Bradley dead while responding to the shooting call on Altamahaw Church Street in Elon.

The teen was checking the bolt-action rifle and believed it was clear, but when Bradley walked into the room and grabbed the rifle, the teen tried to pull it away and the gun fired.