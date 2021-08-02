Asheboro man shot to death, dumped in Moore County rock quarry, detectives say

Investigators searched for 23-year-old Dillion Wirt at the former Glendon Pyrophyllite Rock Quarry with no success. The search continues Monday.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for the body of a man who was killed in Asheboro Sunday.

Police were called around at 2:13 a.m. to the 400 block of E. Salisbury Street for reports of a person being shot.

Officers found evidence and spoke to witnesses that proved the shooting happened in the 600 block of Farr Street.

Investigators said information they received led them to look for the victim, Dillion Zayne Wirt, 23, at the former Glendon Pyrophyllite Rock Quarry in Moore County. Despite search efforts, Wirt’s body had not been found as of Monday morning.

Branson Raye Lambert, 21, is charged with murder in Wirt’s death. Jessica Lynn Loflin, also known as, Jessica Lynn Law, 36, is charged with accessory after the fact. The two were arrested at a gas station in Virginia by Virginia State Police around 7 a.m. Sunday. They are being held at the New River Valley Jail awaiting extradition.

The search for Wirt’s body is expected to continue Monday at the quarry.