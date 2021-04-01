17-year-old arrested in connection to two deadly Reidsville shootings

The 17-year-old is being held in custody in connection to shootings that killed Allen “Ross” Michael Johnson and Felix Vanstory.

Reidsville police arrested a 17-year-old in connection to two deadly shootings.

Police said the juvenile is currently being held in connection with a shooting that killed a 21-year-old Greensboro man. Investigators said he’s also connected to a shooting that killed a 39-year-old man from Browns Summit.

In October, Allen “Ross” Michael Johnson was shot and killed while in a car at the intersection of Snead and Benson Streets in Reidsville.

His family spoke to WFMY News 2 just a week before Christmas and two months after his murder. Johnson left behind a 3-year-old daughter and his fiancée.

"He was just always the bright spot. He was always encouraging and always telling us to hold our heads up, so we hold onto that voice," said his mother Dawn Johnson.

Police said the juvenile is also connected to a shooting that occurred on December 30. Police said two men inside a vehicle were both shot in the area of Graves Street and Moore Street. Felix Vanstory later died at the hospital.

Investigators said the juvenile is being held in secured custody and more arrests are possible.