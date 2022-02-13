x
18-year-old shot while in a car on Orchid Street in Winston-Salem

Police said the victim drove himself to the hospital after being shot in the wrist.
A police car rushes to the emergency call with lights turned on

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot inside a car on Orchid Street in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to police reports.  

It happened around 7:24 p.m.

Officers were called to a local hospital where they found the victim, Mr. Russell,18, being treated for a gunshot wound to the wrist. 

Detectives said the investigation revealed that Russell was inside a car when an unknown suspect shot at him shooting him on the wrist. Russell then drove himself to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

