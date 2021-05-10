19-year-old charged in kidnapping of 13-year-old girl in Mebane

The girl was reported missing on Oct. 14 around 2 a.m. and later dropped off at a shopping center.

A 19-year-old is in jail for kidnapping a 13-year-old girl in Alamance County, the sheriff’s office said.

The girl was reported missing on Oct. 14 around 2 a.m. The Special Victims Unit identified a man who picked up the child and then dropped her off at a Mebane shopping center.

Noah Forshee is charged with felony abduction of children and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center. He was given a $30,000 secured bond.