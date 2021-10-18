Dead woman found in backseat of burning car in Alamance County

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, the woman’s body was found at around 3 a.m. Monday on Harmony Church Road.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A dead woman was found in the backseat of a burning car Monday in Alamance County, according to investigators.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene Investigations Divisions along with the Alamance County Fire Marshal, ATF, and the NC SBI were all called in to help with the investigation.

Deputies have not released any identifying information.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

