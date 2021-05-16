19-year-old dies after Greensboro shooting, two others injured

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Greensboro.
Police say they responded to area of the 1400 block of Swan Street in reference to an aggravated assault at 10:59 Saturday night.
Officers found three people with gunshot wounds.
Police say one of those victims, 19-year-old Lamar Anthony White of Greensboro has died.
This is now a homicide investigation.
There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.