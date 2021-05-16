19-year-old dies after Greensboro shooting, two others injured

Police say Lamar White was found shot along with two others in the 1400 block of Swan Street Saturday night. He later died.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Greensboro.

Police say they responded to area of the 1400 block of Swan Street in reference to an aggravated assault at 10:59 Saturday night.

Officers found three people with gunshot wounds.

Police say one of those victims, 19-year-old Lamar Anthony White of Greensboro has died.

This is now a homicide investigation.

There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.