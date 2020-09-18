21-year-old turns himself in to police following deadly High Point crash that killed two teens

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Warrants for arrest were obtained on Malachi Emanuel Dulin, 21, as a result of a deadly crash that killed two teens in High Point Sunday.
The deadly crash resulted in the death of 18-year-old’s Joshua Norris and Nehemia Pratt.
On Sunday, police said Dulin was driving a 2020 Nissan Altima northbound on Johnson St. at over 100 MPH when he struck the car the 18-year-old’s were in as they were turning left from Johnson St. onto Oakview Rd.
According to police, Dulin turned himself into High Point Police on Friday. He is now being held on a $1M bond at the Guilford County Jail in High Point. Dulin’s next court date is scheduled for November 13th in High Point.