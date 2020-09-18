21-year-old turns himself in to police following deadly High Point crash that killed two teens

Police said Malachi Dulin turned himself in on Friday. He is now being held on a $1M bond at the Guilford County Jail in High Point.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Warrants for arrest were obtained on Malachi Emanuel Dulin, 21, as a result of a deadly crash that killed two teens in High Point Sunday.

The deadly crash resulted in the death of 18-year-old’s Joshua Norris and Nehemia Pratt.

On Sunday, police said Dulin was driving a 2020 Nissan Altima northbound on Johnson St. at over 100 MPH when he struck the car the 18-year-old’s were in as they were turning left from Johnson St. onto Oakview Rd.