DENTON, N.C. — Deputies say a Davidson County man is charged with murder and felony child abuse in the death of his 3-month-old daughter.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office says on Wednesday, deputies responded to a home in Denton in reference to a baby who was not conscious and not breathing.

EMS took the little girl to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Investigators say the child's death was caused by physical abuse from her father, Brandon Dean Patton.

Patton is being held in jail without bond. He has a court date on September 9.

MORE TRENDING STORIES:

Man Tried To Run Over Three Winston-Salem Officers Several Times, Police Say

Police Chase Ends In Fiery Tractor-Trailer Crash On I-77 In Yadkin County

'Why Leave Her?' 1st Grader Told To Get Off School Bus at the Wrong Stop, Stranger Security Guard Saves Lost Child

'A Plan and Timeline': High Point University Freshman Accused of Plotting to Shoot Up School

Drifting Driver: Guilford County Schools Bus Caught on Camera Crossing the Center Line