Man dies after being found shot in vehicle by High Point Police

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man died after being shot in High Point Saturday night.
According to the High Point Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Meredith Street and Fern Avenue.
Once on scene, officers found a man seated in a vehicle with a gunshot to his stomach.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of his next-of-kin, police said.
High Point Police detectives are now conducting an active investigation into the incident.
No additional information will be released at this time, police said.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Det. Crump at (336) 887-7877, Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.