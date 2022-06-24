Abused infant dies after spending 2 years in hospital, Winston-Salem police say

Winston-Salem police said the two-month-old was abused in 2020 and spent nearly two years in the hospital before dying.

A two-month-old infant died on May 24, nearly two years after she was abused, according to Winston-Salem police.

Police said officers first responded to 2301 Konnoak View Drive on June 15, 2020, on a report of an infant not breathing. First responders attempted life-saving measures on two-month-old Nayture Marie Moore and were able to restore her heartbeat and breathing, however, she never regained consciousness.

According to a police report, medical examiners revealed Nayture suffered from injuries consistent with abuse. Police said Nayture remained unconscious and under medical care at facilities in North Carolina and Virginia until she passed away on May 24.

Police arrested Howard Moore, 31, and charged him with nine felony counts of child abuse. He was being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under $500,000 secured bond.

It's not clear the relationship between the victim and Moore.