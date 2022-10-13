Off-duty officer shot to death, another shot in active shooter scene in Raleigh; juvenile suspect in custody

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to Neuse River Greenway and Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive about a shooting happening in the area.

RALEIGH, N.C. — An off-duty police officer was murdered, and another person was shot during an active shooter situation in Raleigh Thursday evening, according to our affiliates at WNCN.

A juvenile is in custody at of 8:13 p.m., according to Raleigh police.

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to Neuse River Greenway and Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

Everyone in the area was asked to remain inside their homes and call the police if they see any suspicious activity.

A nearby golf course was closed and all the golfers were pulled inside for safety reasons.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety responded to the scene, making numerous state resources available to the incident.

State Highway Patrol aviation and local patrol members, State Capitol Police Officers, and Alcohol Law Enforcement Special Agents are assisting the Raleigh Police Department at this time.

“DPS is providing any needed resources as requested in this investigation and working with local law enforcement to stop this shooter,” said NCDPS Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr.

This story is developing.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in this investigation. We are advising residents in the area of Hedingham neighborhood to remain indoors. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 13, 2022

I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh. State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 13, 2022

