Two men killed in Greensboro shooting: police

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:06 a.m. in the 800 block of Dana Place.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people have died following a shooting in Greensboro early Sunday morning.

Once on scene, officers found Reginald Washington, 28, and Mark Anthony Smith, Jr., 36, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a local hospital where they later died.