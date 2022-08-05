x
Asheboro police found man shot inside home early Friday morning

Officers found a man shot in his right foot when they entered his home.
Credit: chatchaiphoto - stock.adobe.com
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro Police Department responded to a shooting in a trailer on Walnut Street around 2:17 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, officers went inside the trailer and found Randal Clay Allred with a gunshot wound to his right foot. 

Officers initiated life saving measures and Allred was taken to the hospital.

During investigation, officers discovered there was an incident inside the residence before Allred was shot. Detectives are working to identify, and speak with, numerous individuals that were inside when the shooting occurred. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

