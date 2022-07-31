One dead after a shooting at a Greensboro bar

Greensboro Police responded to the Blind Tiger Bar after a person was shot.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police got a call just after 2, Sunday morning about a shooting at Blind Tiger Bar.

When officers got on scene, they said they found a person who was shot. That person died on the scene, despite medical assistance

No suspect information is available and there is no additional information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.