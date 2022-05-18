Georgia woman accused of stealing products from High Point beauty store

Police got a call about a burglary alarm that went off at Black Star Beauty Supply in High Point. An officer arrested the suspect, seen driving away from the shop.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Georgia woman is accused of stealing products from a High Point beauty store.

Officers were called to Black Star Beauty Supply on Westchester Drive around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they responded to the shop after the alarm went off.

The alarm company called dispatchers and said someone was inside the store at the time of the call.

Police said on the way to the shop, an officer passed a car with its lights off. The officer turned around and stopped the driver. Police said the officer found marijuana, a gun, and property from Black Star Beauty Supply inside the car.

Police arrested 25-year-old Quentavis Robbins and charged her with burglary.