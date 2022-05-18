Former Guilford County Schools substitute teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

Richard Gene Martin, 73, is facing several sex offense charges.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said Wednesday that a former substitute teacher for Guilford County Schools was arrested last week for sexually assaulting a student.

Police said on May 10, officers arrested and charged 73-year-old Richard Gene Martin for a sexual assault incident. The investigation resulted in Martin being charged with statutory sex offense with a minor, indecent liberties with a student, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and felony possession of marijuana.

Greensboro police did not say what school or schools Martin sub-taught at. We're working to find out how long the investigation has been going on and when the sex offenses started.

Guilford County Schools' Chief of Staff Dr. Rebecca Kaye released a statement about the investigation.

“We are deeply troubled by this news and the horrific breach of trust, and we are providing all necessary resources to support the law enforcement investigation. We encourage anyone with additional information to come forward. As always, our counseling staff are available to students who desire support," Kaye said.

GPD said the Criminal Investigative Division is conducting this ongoing investigation.