Boyfriend of woman charged with murder following Winston-Salem shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The boyfriend of a woman is being charged with murder following a Winston-Salem shooting.

According to police, the incident happened on Peden Street. Officers found Kristin Nicole Mendez unresponsive in a side yard suffering from a gunshot. She was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Inside a home in the area, police found Mendez's boyfriend Willie Junior Snuggs. Following a preliminary investigation, Snuggs was charged with murder, and is currently being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond allowed.

The investigation is ongoing and further specific details related to the investigation will not be released at this time, police said.