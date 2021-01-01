Complaint leads to drug arrests in Burlington

Police say after months of investigation two people were arrested at a home on Rolling Road for drug charges.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said a community complaint and months of investigation led to drug arrests on New Year's Eve.

In November, police say someone complained about a home in the 200 block of Rolling Road.

The complaint said a "high number of pedestrians and vehicle passengers who visit the dwelling" and "the individuals arrive, go inside a side door, and stay for a few minutes."

Burlington police said the complaint led them to believe illegal drug use and possible the sale of drugs were happening at the home.

Officers began investigating and identified 70-year-old James Rudolph Haith as the target of the investigation.

On New Year's Eve police executed a search warrant and arrested Haith.

During the search of the home, 33-year-old Amanda Rose Stansel was also arrested.

Police say both are facing the following charges:

Possession With Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin

Trafficking Heroin

Maintaining a Dwelling Place for the Sale of Controlled Substance

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia