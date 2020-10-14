Burlington police searching for Mini Mart shooting suspect

Police say Nykeim Zantwan Thompson, 20, is wanted in the shooting.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police said a Burlington man is wanted in connection to a convenience store shooting on Friday.

The shooting happened at Joe’s Shopwell Mini Mart on Apple Street around noon. Police said two men were shot following a fight at the store. They were taken to local hospitals and are in critical, but stable condition.

Nykeim Zantwan Thompson, 20, is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. If you see him or know where he is, call Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.