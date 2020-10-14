x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Crime

Burlington police searching for Mini Mart shooting suspect

Police say Nykeim Zantwan Thompson, 20, is wanted in the shooting.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police said a Burlington man is wanted in connection to a convenience store shooting on Friday. 

The shooting happened at Joe’s Shopwell Mini Mart on Apple Street around noon. Police said two men were shot following a fight at the store. They were taken to local hospitals and are in critical, but stable condition. 

Nykeim Zantwan Thompson, 20, is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. If you see him or know where he is, call Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.  

Police are still investigating. 

Related Articles