2 critically injured in Burlington shooting, police say

Officers say 20-year-old Charles Dominique King and 18-year-old Kyon Marquzes Herbin were injured in the shooting late Monday night.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police say two people were critically injured in a shooting late Monday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Tucker Street Apartments on Center Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

First responders found 20-year-old Charles Dominique King from Burlington and 18-year-old Kyon Marquzes Herbin from Roxboro, in the parking lot.

Police say the two had been shot and both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time, but investigators say the shooting was not random and involved people who knew each other.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation.