Man facing charges in death of 27-year-old in Winston-Salem, following drive-by shooting, police say

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Charli Sanchez-Lopez, 27, is facing charges and is accused of murder in the death of Demar Floyd.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 22-year-old was arrested Tuesday in the death of a 27-year-old man in Winston-Salem.

Investigators said Floyd died following a shooting on North Cherry Street early this month.

Detectives found Floyd had been shot and tried CPR, but he died from his injuries.

Investigators said they believe the suspects, in this case, drove by the home and fired several rounds while Floyd was sitting on his front porch.

After further investigation early this month, police learned Floyd had been the victim of a shooting at the same address back on March 26. Officials said during the previous incident, the suspects drove by the home and fired towards it.

Winston-Salem police said Floyd was injured during that incident but treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and was released.

This is the seventh homicide in Winston-Salem this year, compared to five homicides this time last year.