Minor accused of deadly weekend shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One woman is dead, and another person is hurt after a shooting near an apartment building in Winston-Salem.
Police say 25-year-old Latasha Finney was found on the ground at 2862 Piedmont Circle with a gunshot wound Sunday at 5:34 p.m.
She died at the scene.
Another victim 33-year-old Steven Seward Jr. was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
He was treated and released.
Officers say Finney and her attacker, who is a juvenile, knew each other. He was taken into custody and transported to a juvenile facility without bond.
Police say this is an isolated incident and an active investigation.
The death of Latasha Monique Finney marks the 12th homicide to be reported in Winston-Salem in 2021, as compared to 7 homicides for the same time frame in 2020.