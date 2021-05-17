Minor accused of deadly weekend shooting in Winston-Salem

Police say 25-year-old Latasha Finney was found shot on the ground in front of an apartment building Sunday. She died at the scene.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One woman is dead, and another person is hurt after a shooting near an apartment building in Winston-Salem.

Police say 25-year-old Latasha Finney was found on the ground at 2862 Piedmont Circle with a gunshot wound Sunday at 5:34 p.m.

She died at the scene.

Another victim 33-year-old Steven Seward Jr. was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

He was treated and released.

Officers say Finney and her attacker, who is a juvenile, knew each other. He was taken into custody and transported to a juvenile facility without bond.

Police say this is an isolated incident and an active investigation.