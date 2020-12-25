Winston-Salem man shot dead inside home Christmas Eve

Family members said they found the 27-year-old wounded in the basement after hearing a gunshot at a party.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is dead after being shot in the basement during a family party on Christmas Eve, police said.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. in a home on the 2000 block of Cole Road, Winston-Salem police said.

Family members of Herman Garcia Prudente, 27, said they heard a gunshot from the basement at a family party. When they went downstairs, they found Prudente suffering from a gunshot wound, WSPD said.

Officers pronounced Prudente dead when they arrived at the scene.

Immediate family members are cooperating with the investigation.

At this time, no suspects are being sought.

No further information will be released at this time.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding these incidents call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.