'She was a wonderful woman' | Community forms memorial outside convenience store to remember 72-year-old Speedway employee shot and killed

Police said Patricia Grant, 72, died after being shot while working at the Speedway on Battleground Avenue Thursday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro community is mourning the loss of a Speedway employee that many remember as someone who brightened their day.

Greensboro Police said 72-year-old Patricia Grant was shot while working at her job at the Speedway on Battleground Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday.

A memorial is now set up in her memory outside the entrance to the convenience store as a community is still trying to find the right words to express the shock they feel from this devastating loss.

Employees, customers of the store, and strangers in the community went by the memorial throughout the day Friday.

Loraine Vallad, an employee who works at Clemmons Florist Inc., says she got breakfast in the convenience store at Speedway often.

"I’ve known her for the last few years that she’s been managing this store. Very nice lady. Always willing to help you," said Vallad.

Vallad said when they saw the police tape and investigation underway Thursday morning, they feared something horrible happened.

"We were just praying for her all day hoping she was going to be OK," said Vallad, "You just keep saying, 'Why?' You don’t understand why something like that would happen."

Vallad said many people, including herself, have left flowers at the scene of the crime, showing Grant was loved by so many in the community.

"People have been coming in, they’re crying, they’re upset understandably. I hope to see that door just filled. Everyone needs to know and the family needs to know how much people admired and respected her in the community," she said.

The memorial for the woman many remember as “Pat” is growing. A Speedway district manager brought an arrangement to hang on the door.



Customers, employees and strangers have all come out today to pay their respects for Patricia Grant who brightened up the day for so many. pic.twitter.com/6Kgcnrs5xw — Marissa Tansino (@MarissaTansino) July 2, 2021

"I think a lot of people are really going to miss her," said Vallad, "I don’t think you realize how much you do miss someone until they’re gone."

Police are still searching for a suspect as of Friday afternoon and had no additional updates at that point. They said the investigation is ongoing.

Thursday's active investigation extended into a nearby neighborhood. Police said investigators searched a home on Martha's Place after obtaining a warrant. Police said their investigation led them to believe there was evidence at the home connected to the case.