Listen: Davie County mother's 911 call before murder-suicide

Ashton Brown called 911 and asked to speak to a deputy about "safety precautions." Deputies later found the bodies of Brown, her fiance, and their two children.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — We're learning more about the moments that led up to a murder-suicide in Davie County. The sheriff's office said a man killed his girlfriend and their two young children - a 4-year-old girl and an 8-month-old boy - Monday before setting the house on fire and turning the gun on himself.

On Friday, the sheriff's office released a 911 call from the mother, Ashton Brown, earlier that day.

In the call, Brown kept asking to speak to a deputy.

Operator: "Davie Communications."

Brown: "Hi, um, how do you call in the speak with a deputy or anything?"

Operator: "What do you need to speak to an officer about?"

Brown: "I'm just needing to speak with an, um...about a safety reason."

The conversation continued. Brown said she was calling on behalf of her fiance. She said they both wanted to talk with a deputy. He never got on the phone during this initial 911 call.

Brown said again, that the call was about "safety precautions."

Dispatch said an officer would call the couple.

Thirty minutes before the call, surveillance video showed the family walking into the sheriff's office. They asked to speak with an officer but didn't say why.

Before leaving, the man asked about getting a concealed carry permit.

Thirty minutes later, the mother called 911. The call lasted about two minutes. Then, officials said an officer called back, talking to the father in four separate phone calls within 20 minutes. The man never said what he wanted.

Later on, deputies said the man shot and killed his family before setting the home on fire and turning the gun on himself.

Mother, Ashton Brown, 26

Daughter, Bella, 4

Son, Brixx, 8 months

Father, Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26