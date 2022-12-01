$5K reward offered for information about a shooting that left a Greensboro man dead

Police are still looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing 34-year-old Anthony Cooper Jr.

GREENSBORO, Ga. — Greensboro police are still looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man on Oct. 18.

Greensboro police got a call around 6:28 p.m. about a shooting at Holt Avenue at East Bessemer Avenue. When officers arrived, they found him suffering from a gunshot wound. Cooper was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a serious injury.

He did not survive.

Cooper's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Greensboro/ Guilford County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for helping law enforcement solve this case!

If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

