2 dead, 4 injured after shooting on Circle Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: NC A&T officials confirmed that one of the deceased victims is a freshman student from Statesville.

A shooting in the area of Circle Drive in Greensboro injured six people Tuesday night, police say.

Officers responded to the shooting on the 900 block of Circle Drive around 11:30 p.m. They found two people suffering gunshot wounds.

While on the scene, they later discovered four others that were also shot.

All victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

No suspect information is available at this time.

NC A&T sent out an Aggie Alert, as the shooting happened near campus, but police have not connected the incident to the school in any way.

This investigation is ongoing.

#JUSTIN: An NC A&T official just told me one of the deceased is a student at A&T. She was a freshman from Statesville. @WFMY https://t.co/xc6kLmqBm8 — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) October 26, 2022

#BREAKING: @GSO_Police are investigating a double homicide at the Cottages at Greensboro. Officers have Circle Dr. taped off.



Police say 4 other victims involved showed up at the hospital and are undergoing treatment. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/jzTRiRSwBJ — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) October 26, 2022