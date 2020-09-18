Escaped prisoner arrested in High Point after stealing car, leading police on chase: Police

High Point police said Robert Curran, 51, of High Point stole a car from Priceless Car Rental in Winston-Salem.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man wanted for escaping a North Carolina prison was arrested Thursday following multiple police pursuits.

High Point police said Robert Curran, 51, of High Point stole a car from Priceless Car Rental in Winston-Salem. The owner of the car used a tracking device to locate the vehicle in High Point. When the owner confronted Curran he sped away in the vehicle.

While on patrol in High Point, an officer located Curran traveling on Eastchester Drive. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but Curran wouldn’t comply resulting in a brief police pursuit. High Point police called off the pursuit for safety reasons because Curran was driving reckless on Eastchester Drive during lunch hour.

Deputies with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office later located the vehicle in the county. They said Curran failed to stop resulting in another pursuit. The pursuit went through Guilford County, Greensboro, Randolph County, Archdale, and back into the city limits of High Point. Police said Curran reached speeds over 140 MPH during the pursuit.

Police said Curran crashed the vehicle near Marsh Furniture on South Centennial Street. He then ran away from the vehicle. Police caught up with him, but he complained of chest pains and was taken to the hospital. The Department of Corrections took him into custody on Friday at the hospital.