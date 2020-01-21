GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating after a robbery, Monday night.

Police say EZ Tobacco on Alamance Church Road was robbed after 8 p.m.

Investigators said three men with guns entered the store and robbed the business at gunpoint.

Greensboro Police say the three men stole an undisclosed amount of money and then ran away.

Investigators say the three men were wearing dark-colored clothing.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

