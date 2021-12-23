Family Dollar clerk shoots at suspect during attempted robbery

Police are investigating after a store clerk fired multiple gunshots at a robbery suspect.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police say a man went inside a Family Dollar on N. Martin Luther King Drive in Winston-Salem to try to rob the business, but a store clerk took the matter into their own hands.

Winston-Salem officers responded to a call about an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon around 5 p.m.

Investigators say the man attempted to steal money from the cash register while holding his hand in his clothing, appearing to have a gun. The store clerk fired multiple shots at the suspect, according to police reports.

Police said they pulled out K-9 units in an attempt to locate the suspect who got away on foot, but they were unable to find him.

Investigators said they do not know if the suspect was injured during the shooting.

There is a large police presence on the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Drive while the investigation is ongoing.